Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'most Challenging' Climax Of Upcoming Film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actor in Bollywood. The actor has been shooting for his two upcoming films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. He is keeping his Instagram followers informed about the updates regarding the films. He recently announced the wrap of the long-pending horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa's climax shot and shared how it was challenging for him.

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to share the shoot of Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 has been wrapped up. The actor posted a photo of clapboard with "CLX Shot- 162" written on it. In the caption, the actor mentioned the film's team worked hard for an entire week for the climax. He wrote, "hot 162 🎬😤 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax 🔥🔥 Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !! ❤️❤️." The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan suffers Laryngitis while shooting the climax

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan has been shooting for the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which they recently completed. The scene was a massive undertaking with lots of drama. It also demanded Kartik Aaryan to shout and scream. While doing so, Kartik Aaryan lost his voice leaving the entire team in panic. The actor was immediately provided with medical assistance. However, the team got a sigh of relief as the doctors assured them there was nothing to worry about and the actor's voice needed some rest. Director Anees Bazmee, who was scared of the incident, praised Kartik Aaryan for his dedication.

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu reunite for the film's shoot

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on August 22. The actor shared a photo with Tabu and wrote, "Begin again," in the caption. The film's shoot initially began last year in Lucknow. However, it was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team reunited again in March 2021, but not for long as the lead, Kartik Aaryan, contracted the coronavirus. The government-induced lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19 also contributed to the long halt at the film's shoot.

IMAGE: KRKBOXOFFICE AND KARTIK AARYAN'S TWITTER