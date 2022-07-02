It has been almost a month since actor Kartik Aaryan's starrer spooky drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres. Ever since the movie witnessed its theatrical release, it has been receiving thunderous reviews and appreciation from fans and critics alike while shattering the box office collections.

As Kartik basks in the success of the film which has earned nearly Rs 230.75 crore at the worldwide box office, it seems that Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya is slightly disappointed with the actor. The actor has called out Kartik for his Bengali accent in the film while correcting it.

Bengali star Anirban Bhattacharya unhappy with Kartik Aaryan's accent in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Referring to him as a 'friend' in the tweet, Anirban criticised the Luka Chuppi star for mispronouncing a Bengali word in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazme, the horror drama also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. Tagging Kartik in his tweet, Anirban wrote, “Hello friend @TheAaryanKartik Congratulations on your new car/Chinese food table. Just remember 'tomorrow' is not 'kol' or 'call' in Bangla. It's 'kaal'.” Kartik has spoken Bengali in the film on a couple of occasions.

Hello friend @TheAaryanKartik

Congratulations for your new car/Chinese food table.

Just remember 'tomorrow' is not 'kol' or 'call' in bangla. It's 'kaal' / কাল/ काल। — Anirban Bhattacharya (@AnirbanSpeaketh) June 26, 2022



The post by the Bengali star left netizens divided. There were some who stood in support of Kartik while substantiating examples of his non-Bengali background while others wrote the film mocked the Bengali language.

One of the users who agreed with Anirban echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, "Right I also felt about that. They should have done the homework better before insulting the Bangla language." Another user also extended his support to the Bengali star and wrote, "So glad someone stood up and pointed this out." Another netizen backed Kartik Aaryan and wrote how the team should be blamed rather than the star. "That's not Kartik's fault, the screenplay writer to be blamed for lack of research," she wrote. While a fourth Twitter user commented, "Tag the director as well. The diction coach should have been assigned. No point just blaming Karthik Aryan."

Right I also felt about that. They should have done the homework better before insulting Bangla language. — Zarafsha (@Forgiveness2all) June 26, 2022

So glad someone stood up and pointed this out. — Kaushiki Mitra (@otterly_Joey) June 27, 2022

Thats not Kartik's fault, the screenplay writer to be blamed for lack of research. — Ananya Pal (@ananya95) June 27, 2022

Tag the director as well. Diction coach should have been assigned. No point just blaming Karthik Aryan. — Ricko (@rick_tac_toe) June 28, 2022

is kartik bengali? - no

did he write the script - no

wasn't there any interpretor? - definitely yes

but we will put every blame on Kartik instead, bcz he was the one to act in the film, despite finding out the correct pronunciation is not his job. keep going guys 👍🏻👍🏻 — Aesthetic✨ (@Sotrulyurs) June 28, 2022



Meanwhile, post witnessing a successful theatrical run, the film was also released on Netflix. Soon after its arrival on the Over-The-Top giant, the Anees Bazmee directorial also began to top Netflix's charts in India. Now, the movie has officially become a 'global blockbuster' as it recently topped one of Netflix's global charts.

