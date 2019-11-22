Kartik Aaryan: Here Are Some Best Dialogues Of The 'Luka Chuppi' Actor

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor has given his fans many hit films such as Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has created a niche for himself in the film fraternity. Kartik Aaryan is known for his famous monologue in one of his films. As Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday on November 22, here are some of his famous dialogues that broke the internet.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About The Choices That He Has Made In Life

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

In ladkiyon ko na koi khush nahi rakh sakta, a happy woman is a myth! Shaadi ke pehle woh naagin been kyun bajhta hai, kyun ki na band waala bhi tumhe chetavani de raha hota hai kaun aa raha hai tumhari zindagi mein, inka signature tune hai woh. Ladke ne ladki ko do din hug nahi kiya toh problem, hug kiya toh cheap ho rahe ho, itna bhi achcha nahi lagta. Behind every successful man, there is a woman true, but koi yeh nahi batata ki behind every unsuccessful man also there is a woman.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Har ladki ki life mein ek umar aati hai jab usse realise hota hai ki ab uski life ek driver, ek bodyguard, ek naukar aur ek ATM ke bina nahi chal sakti aur ab ladki itna sab kuch toh afford kar sakti nahi na toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend. Shaadi mein sabse important cheez kya hoti hai maang bharna aur aadmiyon ka toh kaam hi hai aurat ki har maang bharna. Tum meri maa ko manipulative bolo koi tension nahi maine tumhari maa ko zara sa touchy ka bol diya itni touch ho jaati hai ki, by god hafton tak touch karne ko na mile. Har ladki ka siyapa hai ki I love surprises, jab ki asal baat yeh hai ki women hate surprises they just love the opportunity to pretend to be surprised. Koi bhi baat tum inhe samjhao majaal hai joh samajh aa jaaye wohi baat inka ek best friend samjha de toh ek minute mein samajh aa jaati hai.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Do saal mein, chaubees mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne ek hafta per saal ki khushi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Outfits That You Can Take Fashion Cues From

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.