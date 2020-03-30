Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Songs That Have Crossed Over 100 Million Views

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a massive hit at the box office, as the comedy-drama received an enormous response from both critics and audiences. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is revolved around the concept of love vs friendship. The star cast of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety included Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aryan, and Sunny Singh. The trio was also praised by their fans for their performance. Songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also received pouring love from fans, leading them to cross 100 million views online. Check out the songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with 100 million views on YouTube.

Dil Chori

Dil Chori is Kartik Aaryan's one of the best dance numbers to date. The wedding number has hit more than 360M views on YouTube. It is widely played in the parties and wedding occasions. Dil Chori features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh dancing at the cocktail party.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

The song sung by Arijit Singh has crossed over 143 million views on YouTube. Tera Yaar Hu Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is unarguably Kartik Aaryan's most emotional song. The song reminisces the friendship between Sonu and Titu.

Chhote Chhote Peg

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Chhote Chhote Peg has crossed 172M views across YouTube. The peppy dance number features both Kartik and Sunny dancing with Nushrat. The song reportedly also went on to become a go-to number at the weddings.

Bom Diggy Diggy

Bom Diggy Diggy is a Bollywood remake of Bom Diggy by British Asian singers Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia. The dance number has crossed over 579 views on YouTube. It features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh dancing and enjoying their single life.

