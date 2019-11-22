Kartik Aaryan And Janhvi Have A Cute Spat After Dostana Shoot, You Will Never Guess Why

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy shooting for their upcoming movie, Dostana 2. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is a sequel of the original hit, Dostana. Since the first look of the movie, Dostana 2 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and story. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a story on his Instagram, where he was seen fighting with Janhvi and other members of the cast during a game of Dumb Charades.

The cast of the movie Dostana 2 is currently moving to different locations according to their shoot schedules. The director Collin D'Cunha along with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are actively sharing pictures of the BTS from their shoots. Recently, Kartik shared pictures of the team playing Dum Charades in a plane while returning from a shooting location. Kartik is seen acting and explaining the movie names. Janhvi and Collin are seen guessing the movie. He captioned it as ‘flight entertainment’.

In the next video, Kartik and Janhvi are seen fighting over a movie name. They indulge in an argument after Kartik gave a wrong movie name. He is seen explaining that ‘Ghatotgaj’ is a movie whereas Janhvi fights back saying there was no movie by that name. They have a cute spat regarding the same and then they are seen playing again in the next video. Janhvi, in the next video, is seen arguing with Kartik for taking a lot of time to explain a movie.

About the actor – Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

About the first movie of the franchise

The first film in the franchise, Dostana, was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead was one of the highest box office grosser that year. The story narrates the tale of two guys, played by John and Abhishek, pretending to be gay to secure an apartment in Miami.

