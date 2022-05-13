One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, is currently enjoying a romantic getaway in New York and have been sharing pictures for fans on social media. Given their various stops, the couple who were quite excited to get their hands on desi food with a unique touch visited global icon Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona.

Katrina shared a picture from the restaurant where the couple can be seen posing with restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal. Ever since Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year, the couple's social media posts have been a hit among the fans.

The Bharat star who was in love with the vibe at the restaurant shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Home away from home. Loved the vibe, Priyanka Chopra as always, everything you do is just amazing."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona

Priyanka who was overwhelmed to treat the couple at her restaurant, wrote, "Love you, honey! So glad you guys couple make it. Welcome you anytime...#homeawayfromhome. (sic)"

The official Instagram page of the restaurant also shared pictures of the beautiful couple while thanking them for their visit. "Lovely to host such gracious guests yesterday. Thank you @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 for joining us, (sic)" the restaurant wrote on its social media page.

Keeping their look simple and casual, Katrina can be seen wearing a printed dress while Vicky on the other hand, was seen donning a grey tee-shirt with black denim pants. He is also seen wearing a cap.

Earlier, another star to turn guest at the restaurant was Saath Khoon Maaf director Vishal Bharadwaj. The director shared a picture on Instagram while thanking the actor for a pleasurable experience at her restaurant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will soon be sharing screen space with Priyanka in the movie, Jee Le Zaraa, which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt along with the two stars. The actor also has Tiger 3, Gurmmeet Singh's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

(Image: @KatrinaKaif/@PriyankaChopra/Instagram)