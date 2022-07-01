Katrina Kaif Asks Vicky Kaushal To Look At Hrithik Roshan's Beard; 'Uri' Star Reacts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. The couple tied the knot in December last year after dating for almost two years. Ever since thir wedding, the two often share mushy posts and give away major couple goals. While both Katrina and Vicky never fail to support each other, they recently got into a fun Instagram banter which also involved Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan recently starred in a commercial video of a grooming brand. The video saw the actor flaunting his beard and dashing looks, which caught the attention of his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star Katrina Kaif. Katrina took to her Insatgram stories to heap praise for Hrithik Roshan and shared the video. In the story, she wrote, "Loving this Beardo vibe," and added a heart eyed and a fire emoji. She also tagged Vicky Kaushal in the story and wrote, "Hmmm." Vicky Kaushal did not take much time to hilariously react to the story. Resharing the same, he tagged the brand and penned, "We need to talk!!!"

Katrina Kaif lauds Vicky Kaushal for winning Best Actor award

Vicky Kaushal last starred in the period drama Sardar Udham. The actor played the titular role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who is known for the assassination of Punjab's lieutenant governor Michael O'Dwyer, who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The actor recently received the Best Actor award for the film at the IIFA Awards 2022. Taking to her IG stories, Katrina Kaif shared a photo of Kaushal receiving the award whose caption read, "VICKY KAUSHAL WINS LEADING ROLE MALE FOR SARDAR UDHAM!". Sharing the same, the actor added a series of red heart emojis.

On Vicky and Katrina's professional front

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie will mark Katrina's first atempt at horror comedy genre and also her maiden collaboration with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a string of films lined up in his kitty. The actor will be featured in Govinda Mera Naam, Sam Bahadur, Takht and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@hrithikroshan