Katrina Kaif Digs Out A Photo From 'one Of The Most Beautiful Places' On World Earth Day

Katrina Kaif is often seen sharing her pictures and videos from her photoshoots and travel diaries on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a picture on her social media celebrating World Earth Day 2021. She also quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson and Albert Einstein in her caption. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's latest photo here.

Katrina Kaif celebrates World Earth Day 2021

Sharing a throwback picture, Katrina treated her fans to one of the most beautiful places on earth that she has ever seen. She wrote in the caption, "#tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places on [Earth emoji] makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature ." In the picture, the actor is seen posing in a purple kaftan dress with tassels in the front. She accessorised her outfit with a tusk shaped pendant and a pebble bracelet. Her dress also had a few colourful feathers in the front. Katrina quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson and wrote, "Nature always wears the colours of the spirits." She also quoted Albert Einstein and mentioned, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better."

Reactions to Katrina Kaif's photo amidst nature

As soon as Katrina shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Fans wrote that she looked extremely gorgeous in the photo. They also mentioned that they loved her outfit. Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Katrina Kaif's latest post.

A sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina recently recovered from COVID-19. She shared that her reports are now negative and she is doing well. She added, "everyone who checked up on me thank you, it was really sweet." She shared a picture of herself dressed in an all-yellow outfit. She also shared a selfie without makeup during her quarantine days. She wore an oversized black hoody that read, "overoveroversized".

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Katrina was last seen in Bharat playing the role of Kumud Raina. She also made a cameo in Angrezi Medium with the song Kudi Nu Nachne de. She will be seen in films like Sooryavanshi and Tiger 3 playing Zoya Singh Rathore. The actor will also be seen in Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

