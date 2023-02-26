Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Flawless Skin In No-makeup Look, Sonam Kapoor Showers Love

Katrina Kaif is one of those celebrities who don't shy away from flaunting their real skin. Recently, the actress shared a no-makeup selfie and once again won many hearts. The Phone Bhoot star took to her official social media handle to share a sunkissed photo where she was seen flaunting her flawless skin.

Katrina captioned her Instagram photo saying, 'SunDaze' with a sun emoji.

Take a look at her pic here:

As soon as she shared the photo, fans started pouring their love for her. Among many users, Sonam Kapoor also took to her official Instagram to post a comment. Kapoor showered love on Katrina's no-makeup selfie and wrote, "Beautiful Kat". Apart from her, celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, and Vaani Kapoor too liked Katrina's sunkissed look.

More on Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is quite active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with her photos and updates. Just a dy ago, the actress shared a throwback picture of her avatar from her film Phone Bhoot. The picture was presumably taken inside her vanity van. She captioned her pic saying, "Lunch break look".

Take a look at her throwback pic

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

Katrina Kaif was last seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the year ahead, the actress has quite a few films in her kitty including Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The film is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and is expected to hit the theatres during Diwali 2023.

Apart from this, Kaif is gearing up for Zoya Akhtar's slice-of-life multi-starrer, Jee Le Zarraa which is based on female friendship. It also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.