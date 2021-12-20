Katrina Kaif Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Home' With Vicky Kaushal; See Here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding at Jaipur has been one of the most talked-about events of Bollywood. The couple officially tied the knot on December 9 and have been sharing pictures from their magical nuptials on social media. Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal, giving a glimpse at the beautiful view from their new house.

Katrina Kaif shares a photo of her 'home'

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her and Vicky's hands intertwined and wrote 'Home' with a heart emoticon. The actor gave fans a glimpse of the scenic view of the ocean from her new house with Vicky. Actor Anushka Sharma had earlier revealed that Katrina and Vicky were going to be their neighbours as she congratulated them on their wedding.

Vicky-Katrina official wedding photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding and appearing cheerful as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif