Katrina Kaif Hails Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny's Next 'Shiddat', Calls It 'outstanding'

Recently, makers of the upcoming romantic drama Shiddat starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in lead shared the trailer. Apart from receiving appreciation from fans, the trailer was also appreciated by Vicky’s rumoured beau, Katrina Kaif. Katrina took to her Instagram stories and lauded the two stars for their impeccable acting.

In her story, Katrina called Sunny and Radhika ‘outstanding’ and asked her fans and followers to watch the trailer now. It was Vicky Kaushal who shared the trailer of his brother Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s ‘Shiddat’ in his Instagram stories. Katrina on the other hand shared the trailer on her story and wrote, “Outstanding u two. Waiting for this one” with a heart emoji. The rumours of Vicky dating Katrina have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Earlier, there were rumours of the two getting engaged which was later refuted by the Katrina team.

According to the reports by SpotboyE, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, who is a budding actor in the Bollywood industry, recently shed light on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement rumours and revealed how their family laughed when they heard it. Sunny Kaushal recalled how Vicky had gone to the gym one morning when the rumours began to arrive. He then mentioned that when they returned home, their parents hilariously asked Vicky Kaushal to at least get them some sweets as he recently got engaged with Katrina Kaif. Sunny further revealed that Vicky stated that since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be imaginary as well. As Vicky and Katrina haven’t confirmed that they are in a relationship, they are frequently spotted together confirming to the fans that they are dating.

Meanwhile, Shiddat will feature the two stars playing the roles of Kartika and Jaggi respectively. Apart from Sunny and Radhika, the trailer also gave a glimpse of the other star cast, including Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in key roles. Radhika, who is known to push the envelope with everything she has done through her craft, is seen playing a chirpy girl who is quite clear with her feelings, while on the other hand, Sunny plays a boy madly in love with her.

Image: Instagram/@radhikamadan/@katrinakaif