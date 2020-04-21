Katrina Kaif's Highest Grossing Films - From 'ZNMD' To 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Katrina Kaif is truly one of the actors who has come a long way since she first started her career in the film industry. Katrina has established herself as a commercial heroine with some films that have whooping box office collections. Katrina has also over the years evolved as an artist and so, we bring for you, some of the highest-grossing films of Katrina which clearly proved why she is truly one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. Here's looking at some of the must-watch movies of Katrina Kaif.

Bharat (2019)

This Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of this year. The film attained Rs 314.68 crores at the box office. Katrina was also praised for her performance as Kumud Raina in the film. It once again proved why the ‘Sal-Kat’ pairing is truly a lucky charm for the box office collections. The film also starred Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

The film was the second installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role, the film saw an impressive box office collection as it amassed Rs 154 crores at the box office in just four days. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is considered to be one of the best movies of the hit pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif also performed some high octane action sequences in the film.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The Kabir Khan directorial film remains one of the biggest box office hits of that year. The lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif catapulted the film into a blockbuster with their star power as it minted Rs 200 crores in just 14 days. The film not only garnered an impressive box office collection but also was appreciated for its gritty subject and impressive performances by the lead actors.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Katrina Kaif won several laurels for the film as she portrayed a free-spirited scuba diving instructor Laila in the film. The movie also saw the infectious chemistry between her and Hrithik Roshan. The film was a huge box office hit and acquired a collection of Rs 153 crores at the box office. It is still considered to be one of the best movies of Katrina Kaif. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

Singh Is Kinng (2008)

The pair of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar has always worked wonders for the box office. The film Singh Is Kinng was one of the top-grossing films of that year and it collected Rs 124 crore at the box office. Needless to say, fans are super excited for their upcoming film, ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is all slated to release next year. This film will mark the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after many years.

