Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Her First Karwa Chauth, Reveals Hubby Vicky's Sweet Gesture

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. The couple shared several pictures of their celebration with Vicky Kaushal's parents. While the couple's fans are drooling over their pictures, Katrina Kaif recently revealed a few details of her day and Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming gesture.

Katrina Kaif, who is currently promoting her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, recently appeared in an interview with Pinkvilla. During the chat, she opened up her first Karwa Chauth and quipped she was hungry. The actor revealed how the delay in the moonrise made it difficult for her to stay away from eating. She said, "The thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!"

Vicky Kaushal observed fast with his wife, Katrina

However, Katrina Kaif was not alone in this as Vicky Kaushal also observed a fast for his ladylove. The actor revealed that her husband did not let her fast alone and called his gesture the "sweetest thing." The actor called her experience "loverly" and revealed that as it was their first, they had a pooja which was also joined by Vicky Kaushal's parents.

Katrina Kaif said, "The sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over."

"So it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely," she added.

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first Karwa Chauth

Taking to their Instagram handles, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from their first Karwa Chauth. In the photos, the Phone Bhoot actor could be seen wearing a red saree while Kaushal donned a cream kurta. Take a look at their photos from the occasion.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif