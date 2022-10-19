B-town actors and couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dishing out major couple goals since they tied the knot on December 9, 2022. Despite the fact that the couple is madly in love, the Phone Bhoot actor recently opened up about the day when she first saw Vicky Kaushal, stating that she didn't know who he was until Aanand L Rai showed her the promo of Manmarziyaan.

'He was so effortless in Manmarziyaan': Katrina talks about Vicky Kaushal

In a conversation with Indian Express, Katrina said, "I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent." Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Manmarziyaan, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, was released in 2018 and it received much love and appreciation from the audience and the critics after its release. The film was produced by Aanand under his banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Katrina recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Vicky Kaushal and the latter's parents. The couple headed to their respective Instagram handles and shared pics from the celebrations. The 39-year-old actor also revealed that Vicky also observed a fast for her.

"The sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over," said Kaif in a chat with Pinkvilla.

"So it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely," she added.

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif