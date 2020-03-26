Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The superstar will be next seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's action drama flick, Sooryavanshi. Currently, Katrina Kaif is enjoying her self-quarantine doing some chores, jamming and video calling her Bollywood friends.

Recently, the Kay Beauty owner talked about her love life in an interview. Talking to a leading media portal, Katrina Kaif revealed that her current relationship status is single. Read on to check out Katrina Kaif's take on love and friendship.

Furthermore, Katrina Kaif was asked about the dos and don'ts of being in a relationship. Answering the question, the Bang Bang star said that the most important thing she believes is that one should maintain a sense of individuality and still have the sense of who a person is apart from their partner. Katrina Kaif further added that she also feels that one should not lose themselves when in a relationship.

Talking about her equation with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif shared that Alia was a part of their friends' group including Ayan Mukerji and more. She also added that the duo shares a warm relationship. Katrina Kaif also talked about the situation of Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor and said that Alia and Ranbir's relationship did not affect her friendship with the Highway actor as it wasn't relevant to do so.

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif was also asked a few questions about Katrina's bond with Salman Khan's family. She expressed her thoughts saying that she shares a close bond with Salman's family, especially his sister, Arpita Khan. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also shared that over the years of the duo being together with his family made them her family too.

