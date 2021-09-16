Katrina Kaif 'unusually Excited' As She Does Grocery Shopping In Turkey; See Video

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently on a busy schedule in Turkey to shoot for the third instalment of her upcoming third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The actor, who plays the lead role along with Salman Khan in the action series, was seen taking some break from her busy calendar. Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared snips from her trip to Turkey.

Katrina Kaif strolls in Turkey

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared a video as she did some grocery shopping at a supermarket in Turkey. Posting the video in her stories on Instagram, she wrote in the text "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am." In the clip, she is walking through the various sections of the store. Katrina also shared a post where she was seen taking a stroll in nature.

Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the road trip Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The brother-sister duo has worked together for other road-trip movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. The movie will mark Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's first onscreen project together. Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her co-stars and wrote, "This makes my heart smile I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a camera and the sky’s the limit."

Priyanka Chopra also shared the same photo and wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif