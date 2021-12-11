After sharing heartwarming glimpses from their wedding ceremony, newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have now treated fans with stills from their Haldi Ceremony. The duo's wedding festivities took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Take a look at the official Haldi pictures of the couple.

Vicky-Katrina share pictures from their Haldi ceremony

Taking to their respective Instagram Handles, the duo uploaded candid glimpses as they applied Haldi on each other while being surrounded by their parents and other family members. Katrina can be seen decked in a gorgeous white and golden traditional ensemble, while Vicky could be seen in a white chikankari Kurta. Both of them captioned the pictures as "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.". Take a look.

The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony. They jetted off to Jaipur along with their close friends and family members on December 6, post which the pre-wedding festivities were held in full pomp and fervour.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINA KAIF)