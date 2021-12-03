Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sawai Madhopur DC Calls Meeting To Review Security

While several rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited wedding have been making rounds on the internet, a recent report has confirmed that the wedding festivities will take place between December 9 to 11. The wedding, which is poised to take place in the Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, is most likely to host directors Kabir Khan and Anand Tiwari. Meanwhile, the district administration will hold a special meeting vis-a-vis the wedding at 10:15 on December 3.

Management of traffic and enforcement of law and order will reportedly top the agenda list. In addition, analysis of the on-ground situation, as well as specific provisions required will also be discussed. Meanwhile, a discreet report has said that the nuptials will likely take place at Heritage hotels. Regardless, all the hotels in the district have been booked in addition to some specific hotels in the capital city.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a court marriage?

Shedding light on the safety measures and protocols, the source revealed that everyone is treading cautiously and adhering to the said rules. The duo will hold their functions at the Six Senses resort and spa, and 'coded invites' have been curated for entering the venue. From the film fraternity, Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, choreographer Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be gracing the wedding. Katrina's family, including her six sisters, brother, and mom Suzanne Turquotte, while Vicky's parents and brother Sunny will be there in attendance.

More details about Vicky and Katrina's marriage

The wedding is expected to take place on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehendi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The nuptials are set to be a blend of modern and traditional, with the couple planning the minutest details of the affair. Another report from Bollywood Life noted that around 200 guests will be there in attendance.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day.

Image: KatrinaKaif/Vicky Kaushal/Insta