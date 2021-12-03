With fans waiting to get updates on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's impending nuptials, the sources of Republic Media Network have recently unveiled details of the wedding venue as well as the schedule before the festivities begin. Now, the guest list is also out which indicated that there would be over 120 guests who will attend the functions. This high-profile guest list includes names of cricketers, well-known businessmen, politicians, and friends, and colleagues from Bollywood.

According to the source, it is mandatory for the guests to be fully vaccinated to attend the wedding in view of the pandemic. However, many fans are also eager to know if Katrina's former partner and actor Ranbir Kapoor will attend the extravagant wedding or not. Check out the guest list below.

Will Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal host her ex, Ranbir Kapoor at the wedding?

According to the sources, Ranbir Kapoor's current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt will be attending the wedding, which will take place in Jaipur. However, many fans are wondering if Ranbir will accompany Alia to attend his former partner's wedding.

Ranbir and Katrina were in a long six-year relationship. Ranbir reportedly revealed that he fell in love with Katrina during the filming of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The two have also worked together in Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. The former couple shares a great professional bond and continues to remain friends. Ranbir's current girlfriend and actor Alia also shares a great bond with Katrina, with whom she is all set to share the big screen with Zoya Akhtar's forthcoming drama, Jee Le Zara.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guest list

According to the sources, other celebrities namely — Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others will be present to witness the couple's union. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will also be attending the wedding. The guests will arrive by 22 charter planes to Jaipur, they will then be taken to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars.

More details of Katrina-Vicky's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule will involve sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, etc. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo will be planting a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky will have their court wedding on December 3, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 followed by their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09)