Katrina Kaif Wishes Deepika Padukone On 36th Birthday With A Special Post

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone rang into her 36th birthday today, January 5, 2022. Fans and celebs have been pouring all love and wishes on the star since midnight. Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif wished ‘health, peace and happiness to Deepika. Katrina shared an adorable picture and penned a heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone's birthday.

Katrina Kaif wish on Deepika Padukone's birthday

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Bajirao Mastani actor on her stories. The Fitoor actor captioned the picture, "Happy birthday to u @DeepikaPadukone." She further added, "May this year be full of health, peace and happiness." She shared the post with a Happy Birthday gif on the top. Meanwhile, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the release date of her upcoming venture Gehraiyaan. Deepika captioned the post, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"

A brief about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film, directed by Shakun Batra. Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films, the film is written by Batra, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Gehraiyaan will premiere on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Prabhas wishes Deepika on her birthday

Deepika's Project K co-star Prabhas also wished her via Instagram. The Bahubali actor shared her photo on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for Deepika, which read, "Happy birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile." He further added, "The one who lights up the Project K sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!" Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Project K

The film is touted to be a sci-fi action thriller helmed by celebrated director Nag Ashwin. The director recently said that he is excited to see Deepika Padukone play her character in the film. He added that Deepika's role will be quite surprising as no mainstream lead has played such a character before. The director quipped that the film's main highlight will be Deepika and Prabhas' pair and their story.

