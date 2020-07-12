Katrina Kaif's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Hrithik Roshan Or Salman Khan?

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful and hardworking actors in the entertainment industry today. Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in Boom (2005) at the young age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina Kaif has worked for many big banner movies and with some of the best directors in the movie industry. She has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite a long time now.

Having spent more than a decade in the movie business, Katrina Kaif has been a part of many movies and has worked with many great actors. Here is who out of the Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, look better with Katrina Kaif on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Katrina Kaif with Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan?

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were seen together on the big screen in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the movie also cast Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, and Abhay Deol as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three friends who take the decision to turn their fantasy vacation of a road trip into reality after one of them gets engaged and is about to get married. The movie was critically acclaimed and won many awards that year. The movie also did great at the box-office as it reportedly made ₹1.53 billion, worldwide, becoming a commercial success.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were then seen together in Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang (2014). The plot of the film revolves around a young and simple receptionist who gets involved with a man with a mysterious background. The movie was released in many different languages. It was a commercial success at the box-office as it reportedly entered the ₹300 crores club, making ₹340 crores worldwide.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were first seen together in Subhash Ghai’s Yuvraaj (2008). Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie also cast Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two estranged brothers who must learn how to work with each other in order to claim their rightful share of the inheritance left by their eldest sibling. The movie did average at the box-office, but Bollywood got its new favourite on-screen couple in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

The two actors came together in 2012 and appeared on the big-screen in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The movie became critically acclaimed and even entered the ₹300 crores club at the box-office. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif then appeared in the second part of the Ek Tha Tiger movie series, titled Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger Zinda Hai is an Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial that broke all records as it entered the ₹500 crores club, reportedly making ₹565 crores at the box-office.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared together for the last time on-screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat (2019). The plot of the film revolves around the journey of a boy, Bharat, from his childhood till the time he turns old. Bharat is a critically acclaimed movie and was also a commercial success. Entering the ₹300 crores club, the movie reportedly earned ₹325 crores.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.