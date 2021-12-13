Katrina Kaif's Sisters Break Stereotype, Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding have been the talk of the town for over a week. Ever since the two shared a glimpse from their wedding, fans have been sending love and wish to the newlywed. Katrina recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures while dedicating them to her sisters who broke stereotypes at her wedding.

The bunch of pictures showed her sisters walking down the aisle with her while holding the Phoolon Ki Chaddar which is one of the most important moments for a bride’s brother in the wedding. Since Katrina has six sisters Isabelle Kaif, Christine Raphael Duran Spencer, Natacha Turcotte, Melissa Turcotte Roberts, Sonia Turcotte, Stephanie Kaif, the rituals were done by them together. Katrina dedicated a note to them and explained how her sisters were everything for her and how growing up, they protected each other.

Katrina Kaif gives a shout out to her sisters

“Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way,” she wrote alongside the pictures where she can be seen posing candidly for the camera. For her wedding, Katrina paid homage to Vicky's Punjabi roots by wearing a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Furthermore, Katrina donned 22k gold jewellery from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection.

On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The groom also wore jewellery from Sabyasachi's iconic jewellery.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story culminated in marriage yesterday at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The dreamy pictures of the nuptials were shared by the newlyweds on Instagram that had set the Internet on fire. While announcing their marriage, the two stars shared similar posts while seeking blessings of all as they start a new chapter. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).”

Image: Instagram/KatrinaKaif