Katrina Kaif's Sunday Gym Routine Includes Thera Loop & Weights; Actress Shares A Picture

Some people rest on Sunday but Katrina Kaif doesn't. The actress is sweating it out in the gym and has shared her workout routine on Instagram's story. The sheet stuck on the mirror in the gym includes weights and all other specifications. In the two circuits, Katrina does reverse squat walk on Treadmill, pushups plus overhead press, sit up to rotate, weighted bench step up, weighted single-leg squat-sit on bench, bench jumps up, Doggy with there loop around feet, jump squats, walking lunges, box jumps, deadlifts, and plank jacks. Take a look -

This is not the first time the actress has shared her gym routine.

Katrina, a fitness enthusiast, spoke about keeping oneself fit at an event and said: "It is important to know what works for you, but remember you only have one body to live this life in, just make sure that you are taking care of it the best you can because it is going everywhere with you." Katrina's trainer Yasmin also spoke about her routine at the gym and said: "She is a very hardworking girl. She left the set at 7 pm (her call time was 8-8.15 am), pack up and come straight to the gym at 10.30-11 pm in the night, and stay till past midnight and then go back to the sets by 8 am the next day and shoot the song. Katrina is at the best fitness level in her life right now."

Next B-town project:

Katrina will star opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's next cop film. "It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI. In Sooryavanshi, Rohit has planned the special appearance of his two other popular cop characters - Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). Rohit also recently shared his desire to make a female cop film and Katrina Kaif said she is looking forward to the tentative project.

