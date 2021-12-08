Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Veena Nagda Rumoured To Be Katrina's Choice Of Mehendi Artist

The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding kicked off in a grand manner at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. Among the ceremonies held on the first day of the festivities was a gathering of the families, with a Rajasthani food menu on the offing. The haldi ceremony too was held with fanfare on the same day.

The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies are scheduled to be held on Wednesday. For the former ceremony, a celebrity Mehendi artist's name is doing the rounds. As per various media reports, Veena Nagda will be Katrina's choice for the ritual.

Katrina Kaif chooses Veena Nagda as her Mehendi artist for wedding rituals?

Veena Nagda is among the most popular celebrity Mehendi artists for years now, and her Instagram handle is filled with images of her celebrity clients. Right from photos with late legend Sridevi to the stars of today like Deepika Padukone, the artist seems to be the go-to person for celebrities for their Mehendi assignments.

She has designed the Mehendi for Katrina Kaif too numerous times, and this has been the norm for many years, right from one of her earlier films Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

She has also applied Mehendi for Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja at their respective weddings, and had even posed with Katrina at Sonam's ceremony.

So it is likely that she will be called on to apply Mehendi for the bride, her family and other guests at the event. For the Mehendi ceremony, 20 kg of organic Mehendi has been ordered by the organisers and 400 Mehendi cones will be used to apply it to the guests' hands.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal dance at their haldi ceremony

Live performances were the highlight during the haldi ceremony. The couple danced to Punjabi music in the haldi ceremony held on Tuesday. The latter, in particular, is said to have danced uninhibitedly to the music, which included dhols and other energetic tracks.

There is a women's sangeet event planned for Wednesday, and the performers, who have been called from Delhi, have been asked to stay on for another day. The venue was decked up beautifully in golden and yellow lights.