'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Twitter Review: Shreyas Talpade Wins Praises For 'must Watch' Movie

Shreyas Talpade had won praises in the role of a speech and hearing-impaired aspiring cricketer in Iqbal. 17 years later, the actor was again seen playing an aspiring cricketer as a pace bowler. While in Iqbal, he attains success as a fast bowler, in Kaun Pravin Tambe?, he does not end as a pace bowler, but as a leg-spin bowler.

The former was a fictional story, but the latter is an adaptation of a real story involving Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, who earned success in the Indian Premier League in his 40s. Despite the differences between the two films, there was one common factor, praises for the Dor actor.

Shreyas was hailed by netizens as Kaun Pravin Tambe? hit the web on Friday, and Twitter was flooded with appreciation for the cricket-based movie.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? Twitter review

Shreyas' act in Kaun Pravin Tambe? was called 'amazing' by a netizen and that it was a 'journey' from Iqbal to his latest film. 'Natural actor', read another comment, and that he did not realise that he was watching a movie. 'Great acting', 'brilliant performance', 'terrific' were the other comments and some felt 'blown away' by his act.

'One of the best biopic in Bollywood' read another comment, and praised the fact that there was 'no mirch masala.' 'Best biography till date', was the opinion of another person. One called it 'emotional', and that a cricket lover should not miss the movie. 'Inspiring', 'fabulous', 'beautiful movie', 'must watch' were the comments for the movie.

The casting, direction, screenplay, and the 'goosebump-inducing' climax too found a mention among the reactions. Some praised the 'Aws-spiring' journey of Pravin Tambe too and there was a mention of his dedication, and that he was deserving of all that he got. One felt Team Indian coach Rahul Dravid who has lavished praises on Pravin Tambe, should have starred in this film.

@shreyastalpade1 Shreyas. You have done an amazing job in Kaun Pravin Tambe. You are an amazing actor. You always come up with something new with your amazing acting. More Power to You. From Iqbal to Pravin Tambe it's been a journey. Hope to see more from from you. — Aniket Sonpethkar (@AniketSonpethk7) March 31, 2022

Cricket lover iss movie ko miss mt krna emotional kr dene wali true story hai dekhna jarur.🥺@shreyastalpade1 is a true natural actor lga hi nhi mai ek movie dekh raha hu great work by #ShreyasTalpade sir. I am speechless for the true dedication of #pravintambe sir for cricket🙏 pic.twitter.com/ujxn8XtGMJ — Mahesh Yadav (@GeekmahiYT) April 1, 2022

M not sure why bollywood is not using talent of Shreyas Talpade.. very less movies from such a talented actor. #KaunPravinTambe is one of the best biopic ever made in bollywood. No mirch masala. Loved it.. — Prakash Kumar (@prakashk297) April 1, 2022

Just finished watching Kaun Parvin Tambe it's a fabulous movie great acting by @shreyastalpade1 and inspiring the people there is no age barrier to fulfill your dreams. #KaunPravinTambe #shreyastalpade — Vasu Jain 🇮🇳 (@vasu_1001) March 31, 2022

just saw 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'. What a dedication! This is one beautiful journey. @shreyastalpade1 amazing work :) — Shivam Jha (@frantik_jk) March 31, 2022

Just Watched "Kaun Praveen Tambe" on @DisneyPlusHS . What a brilliant performance by @shreyastalpade1 . We need more movies Like "Kaun Pravin Tambe". 👌👏👏👏 — Prabhat Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Prabhat_Thakur1) April 1, 2022

Every cricket lover must watch "Kaun Pravin Tambe". Blown away by the performance of @shreyastalpade1 — Shailesh (@HindustaniTweet) April 1, 2022

Kaun Pravin Tambe ?? What a beautiful movie. Love the acting of Shreyas Taloade.. Full justice to his role.. You feel goosebumps watching last part of this movie. ❤💙👌👌#KaunPravinTambe #movie — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) March 31, 2022

Ok watched the movie Kaun Pravin Tambe. Seriously daat dena padega bande ko. Ajeeb banda tha. He really deserved all the good things he got in 40s. — Aryan Singh (@14_aryanp) March 31, 2022

Kaun Pravin Tambe?? Much much better than overhyped 83 — Mr.NoBody (@beingmrinal) April 1, 2022

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Ans: The man who never choose to lose, but woke everytime after he fall down.

Truly @shreyastalpade1 fitted the boots of @legytambe in the movie. For me the best biography till date. @DisneyPlusHS — Aditya Amrut Pawar (@aapawar11) March 31, 2022

Hi @shreyastalpade1 I just watched Kaun Pravin Tambe. Brilliant Performance like @legytambe on field! Jayprasad Desai could've asked Rahul Dravid Sir to play his own role. — Shambu Tuppad (@shambu_Tuppad) March 31, 2022

What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/RpV3l3VeG2 — Namit Desai (@_nomadic_11) March 31, 2022

Among the only drawbacks mentioned by some was that it failed to create an impact due to its 'lacklustre writing and negligible emotional connect' and was engaging inconsistently.

Tough Cricketing Journey of a guy which is engaging here and there but makes no impact on a whole due to its Lacklustre writing and emotional connect being negligible. #ShreyasTalpade is terrific, lived into his role right from the start. #KaunPravinTambeOnHotstar - 2.25/5 — Agnyathavaasi (@ThisisHarsha_) April 1, 2022

Kaun Pravin Tambe? plot, cast & crew

The plot revolves around a man who plays cricket on the maidaans of Mumbai but never gets a chance to even represent the city's Ranji trophy team. In the trailer, one could see him bowl medium pace, before being suggested by his coach to try out leg-spin. The story traces his determination amid constant rejections and his job, and family pressure to get married.

The movie also stars Anjali Patil, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. The film has been directed by Jayprad Desai from a script by Kiran Yadnyopavit. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.