Last Updated:

'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Twitter Review: Shreyas Talpade Wins Praises For 'must Watch' Movie

'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Twitter review: Shreyas Talpade won praises for the movie on Pravin Tambe, with many calling it as a 'must watch.'

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kaun Pravin Tambe, shreyas talpade, pravin tambe

Image: Instagram/@shreyastalpade27


Shreyas Talpade had won praises in the role of a speech and hearing-impaired aspiring cricketer in Iqbal. 17 years later, the actor was again seen playing an aspiring cricketer as a pace bowler. While in Iqbal, he attains success as a fast bowler, in Kaun Pravin Tambe?, he does not end as a pace bowler, but as a leg-spin bowler.  

The former was a fictional story, but the latter is an adaptation of a real story involving Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, who earned success in the Indian Premier League in his 40s.  Despite the differences between the two films, there was one common factor, praises for the Dor actor. 

Shreyas was hailed by netizens as Kaun Pravin Tambe? hit the web on Friday, and Twitter was flooded with appreciation for the cricket-based movie.

READ | KKR vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2022: Will Shreyas Iyer walk tall to recreate old magic against Punjab?

Kaun Pravin Tambe? Twitter review

Shreyas' act in Kaun Pravin Tambe? was called 'amazing' by a netizen and that it was a 'journey' from Iqbal to his latest film. 'Natural actor', read another comment, and that he did not realise that he was watching a movie.  'Great acting', 'brilliant performance', 'terrific' were the other comments and some felt 'blown away' by his act. 

READ | Ravi Shastri points out KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's advantage; 'I can go all guns blazing'

'One of the best biopic in Bollywood' read another comment, and praised the fact that there was 'no mirch masala.' 'Best biography till date', was the opinion of another person. One called it 'emotional', and that a cricket lover should not miss the movie. 'Inspiring', 'fabulous', 'beautiful movie', 'must watch' were the comments for the movie.

READ | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoy cool oceanic breeze in dreamy vacation photos; See

The casting, direction, screenplay, and the 'goosebump-inducing' climax too found a mention among the reactions. Some praised the 'Aws-spiring' journey of Pravin Tambe too and there was a mention of his dedication, and that he was deserving of all that he got. One felt Team Indian coach Rahul Dravid who has lavished praises on Pravin Tambe, should have starred in this film. 

READ | Pravin Tambe biopic starring Shreyas Talpade to release on Disney+ Hotstar; details inside

Among the only drawbacks mentioned by some was that it failed to create an impact due to its 'lacklustre writing and negligible emotional connect' and was engaging inconsistently. 

Kaun Pravin Tambe? plot, cast & crew

The plot revolves around a man who plays cricket on the maidaans of Mumbai but never gets a chance to even represent the city's Ranji trophy team. In the trailer, one could see him bowl medium pace, before being suggested by his coach to try out leg-spin. The story traces his determination amid constant rejections and his job, and family pressure to get married.

READ | 'Reel' Pravin Tambe Shreyas Talpade showcases hard work in becoming 'real' one; WATCH

The movie also stars Anjali Patil, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. The film has been directed by Jayprad Desai from a script by Kiran Yadnyopavit. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kaun Pravin Tambe, Kaun Pravin Tambe movie, Kaun Pravin Tambe movie review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND