Kay Kay Menon Films That Tanked At The Box Office

Kay Kay Menon is considered one of the finest actors of the box office by most critics and audiences. He has featured in a number of critically acclaimed films like Haider and ABCD 2. There were also a few films of the actor that did not perform well at the box office. Have a look at the list here.

Movies of Kay Kay Menon that tanked at the box office

1. The Legend of Drona (2008)

The Legend of Drona was a fantasy film released in the year 2008. The film revolves around a young man with powers and his adventures. Kay Kay Menon plays the antagonist in the film. The film was directed by Goldie Behl, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film was a disaster at the box office according to Box Office India. Drona was also given poor ratings by most critics.

2. Bheja Fry 2 (2011)

Bheja Fry 2 was a comedy film released in the year 2011. The film revolves around a few people who are stuck on an isolated island. The film features Kay Kay Menon in a pivotal role. The film was written and directed by Sagar Ballary. The film stars actors like Vinay Pathak, Minissha Lamba, and Rukhsar Rehman, amongst others. The film did not do well at the box office unlike the previous part of the franchise.

3. Chaalis Chauraasi (2012)

Chaalis Chauraasi is a comedy crime film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around four friends who come together to commit a crime. The film stars Kay Kay Menon as one of the four friends. The film has been directed by Hriday Shetty. It stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Kay Kay Menon, and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles. The film made a very low amount at the box office.

4. Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Raja Natwarlal is a thriller film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a local conman. Kay Kay Menon plays a negative role in this film. The was directed by Kunal Deshmukh who also wrote the story of the film. Raja Natwarlal stars actors like Emraan Hashmi, Humaima Malik, and Paresh Rawal in significant roles. The film tanked miserably at the box office.

5. Vodka Diaries (2018)

Vodka Diaries is a mystery thriller which released in the year 2018. The film revolves around a place in Manali named Vodka Diaries. Kay Kay Menon plays the lead role in the film. The film was written by Vaibhav Bajpai and directed by Kunal Srivastava. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, and Mandira Bedi in significant roles. The film did not do well at the box office.

