Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Siddhartha React To Richa Chadha Mocking Martyrs

Actor Richa Chadha on Thursday kicked up a storm with her tweet in which she referred to the deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in 2020 and mocked the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. In the now-deleted tweet, the actor had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Now, several members of the Indian film industry have come forward and expressed their disappointment over Chadha's tweet mocking the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Special Ops actor Kay Kay Menon took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment in Chadha. While highlighting the sacrifices of Indian Army personnel, Menon added that the least everyone can do is respect them. He wrote, "Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! JaiHind! Vande Mataram!!"

Our brave men& women in uniform,put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue — KayKay Menon🇮🇳 (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022

Actor Ranvir Shorey called Chadha's tweet an attempt to "score brownie points with dislodged politicians." He paid his respects to the Indian Armed Forces and honoured their sacrifices. Shorey wrote, "Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their “intellectual” cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans."

Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their “intellectual” cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans. 🙏🏽 #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena pic.twitter.com/6kJT4A2toa — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 25, 2022

Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "20 Brave Indian soldiers gave up their lives at Galwan protecting our country and us. Reading about their Ultimate Sacrifice still brings tears to our eyes. FORGET POLITICS. Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted." "@RichaChadha plz," the actor added.

Akshay Kumar 'hurt' by Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' remark

Earlier, Akshay Kumar waded into the controversy over actor Richa Chadha's tweet on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, saying he is deeply saddened by her "ungrateful" comment. "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," he tweeted.

Image: Instagram/@richachadha/@ranvirshorey/@kaykaymenon