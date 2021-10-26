KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel Calls Raveena Tandon 'most Intimidating PM' On Her Birthday

Social media was filled with wishes galore for Raveena Tandon as she celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday. Fans paid tribute to the actress by recalling their best memories of her performances, looks and moments. Even some of the celebrities of the film industry showered their love on the 'birthday girl'.

One of the highlights of the wishes was a message from her KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel. Raveena plays the role of a Prime Minister in the movie. The filmmaker dropped a heartwarming photo of the duo from the sets of their upcoming film, praising her performance and stating that no one could have done the role that well.

Raveena Tandon gets special birthday wish from KGF 2 director Prashant Neel

Prashant shared a snap of him directing Raveena from what seemed like the shooting of a speech scene. She was dressed in a saree, like her look in the movie has been shown as till now.

KGF: Chapter 2 is set in the '80s and Raveena plays the character of Ramika Sen in the movie, reportedly in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Addressing her as 'ma'am', Prashanth called the 'most fun and intimidating prime minister' he had ever worked with. Along with the message, he also used the hashtags 'KGF Chapter 2'. He also used the hashtag for the release date, which was April 14 next year.

Last year too on Raveena's birthday, Prashanth had dropped a look of hers, and had called her the 'gavel to brutality'. He had then called her a 'powerhouse.'

When she had signed the movie, he had written, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived📝 A warm welcome to you @officialraveenatandon mam...The energy you have brought to our set is refreshing!! #ramikasen in the building!! #kgfchapter2🎬"

KGF: Chapter 2 is the continuation of Rocky Bhai aka Yash's journey in the Kolar Gold Fields, where gangsters and crime rule.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt in the role of Adheera. Even he had got a special poster on the occasion of his birthday a few weeks ago.

The first instalment of the movie is said to be the most expensive Kannada film, and also the biggest grosser for the Sandalwood industry.