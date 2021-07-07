'KGF 2' Release Postponed: Raveena Tandon Says 'magnum Opus Comes To Life Soon'

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 have postponed the release. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 16. Actress Raveena Tandon who will be seen playing the role of Politian Ramiya Sen in the film took to Instagram and shared an update.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date postponed

While sharing the poster, she wrote, “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon.” Raveena’s post suggests that the film will only be released when the theatres open to full occupancy throughout the country. Previously, film critic Taran Adarsh had informed that the creators of the film are toying with the idea of releasing the mega film on 9 Sept 2021. The film will star Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, and Eswari Rao, and many others in pivotal roles.

Due to the ongoing pandemic last year and unprecedented lockdown, the shooting of the film got affected. The major parts of the film were shot this year after the lockdown restrictions were eased in January. Producers are eyeing September 9 as the release date, however, Taran noted that nothing has been decided currently and the date is purely subjected to change.



As seen in Chapter 1, Yash will continue playing the lead role in the second part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. The story of the period action revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka “Rocky”, who has the misfortune of getting involved with the gold mafia. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Actor Sanjay Dutt who will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera in the sequel had earlier issued a stamen while talking about the grandeur of his character. “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and get up. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

IMAGE: RAVEENATANDON/Facebook/KGF2/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.