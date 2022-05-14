Khushi Kapoor & More Bollywood Star Kids To Star In Netflix's 'The Archies'; Watch Teaser

Bollywood superstars are all set to launch their kids in an upcoming Netflix musical drama The Archies. The new film will be based on the teenagers of Riverdale, which follows the story of Archie comics. Set against the backdrop of 1960s India, the film will see Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and more Bollywood star kids. Here are more details about the upcoming project:

Netflix India recently dropped the official teaser and poster of the upcoming film The Archies. The teaser saw the film's cast donning some retro-themed clothes to depict the 1960s. The movie's teaser hinted at a light-hearted teenage drama which will involve love, friendship and a lot more. Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar." Fans pressed their excitement about the upcoming film and wrote, "Wow.. Something fresh, New Bollywood.. New ways.. New Buzz ! Looking forward (sic)." Another one commented, "Excited to watch Sridevi's daughter khushi Kapoor acting skill (sic)."

The Archies cast

The Archies will also see debutante Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She is also the younger sister of Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also mark his acting debut with the film. The film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.Take a look at the film's first official poster:

The upcoming film The Archies is an adaptation of the Archie comics. It will be helmed by Zoya Akhtar, who has also co-written the script with Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre. The film will be bankrolled by Akhtar and Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devaranja for Graphic India. The film is set to come out in 2023.