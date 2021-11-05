Khushi Kapoor's Birthday: Janhvi, Sonam Kapoor Wish Sister On Her Special Day; See Pics

Late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor rang in her 21st birthday on November 5, 2021. On the special occasion, Khushi's half-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor, sister Janhvi Kapoor, and actor and her cousin Sonam Kapoor have taken to their Instagram handles and dropped a cute note. They dropped a series of stunning snaps featuring Khushi where the family can be seen posing together.

On Khushi Kapoor's birthday, Arjun, Sonam, Janhvi drops stunning snaps

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Arjun Kapoor dropped a snap where he can be seen posing with his sisters. Sharing the same, he also teased his half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor for spoiling the picture. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star wrote, "Happy birthday @khushi05k !!! @janhvikapoor spoilt this birthday pic of yours by frowning... I hope this year she stops stealing your clothes to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot...[sic]."

Many celebs also took the opportunity to drop their lovely wishes in the comments section. Shanaya, Maheep Kapoor, and others dropped comments on the post. Many fans and followers also flooded the comments section with their wishes.

Neerja star Sonam Kapoor also took to her Insta handle and dropped an adorable family picture. She captioned it as, "Spreading joy wherever you are — you truly are a ray of sunshine. Happy happy birthday, my darling Khushi. Lots of love[sic]."

Janhvi Kapoor also posted a pair of adorable pictures where she can be seen posing with Khushi and father Boney Kapoor. She simply dropped red heart in the caption. She also posted a snap from Khushi's birthday bash. The sisters can be seen twinning in pink body-fitting outfits. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my whole entire life" with a red heart.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also took to her IG story and posted a snap wishing Khushi on her special day. She simply wrote 'sister' with a red heart and mentioned '21' to denote her birthday.

Rhea Kapoor also gave a sneak-peek into Khushi Kapoor's birthday celebrations. She took to her IG story and dropped a snap where Khushi can be seen blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake. Other family members can be seen surrounding her while she leans over her birthday cake.

Khushi Kapoor herself posted two snaps on the photo-sharing site donning her Diwali outfit with a bright smile. She simply wrote, "21[sic]."

(Image: Instagram/@sonamkahuja)