Kiara Advani Announces 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Schedule Wrap; Shares Pic

Kiara Advani along with Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The entire cast of the movie has been sharing several behind the scenes videos and pictures from the sets of the movie. Advani took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the schedule for the upcoming movie.

Kiara Advani announces schedule wrap of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with all the female cast and crew from the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo including her co-star Neetu Kapoor. As she shared the picture Kiara announced that they had wrapped the shot of the movie. Earlier, Varun Dhawan had also shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie and wrote, "Looking forward to the final schedule as we wrap this one! #jugjuggjeeyo."

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo's

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in Besharam.

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted the virus. The second wave of the COVID pandemic halted the shoot of the movie for several months. The shoot was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from the sets.

Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in the biographical war action drama movie Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra in a double role as Vikram and his identical twin brother Vishal. The movie traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. She will next be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. She will also be seen in the movie tentatively titled SVC 50 alongside Ram Charan.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani