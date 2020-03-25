Kiara Advani's Fangirl Moment: When Kabir Singh's Preeti Met Arjun Reddy

The film Kabir Singh was a super hit at the box office and its great soundtrack was loved by the lead pair's fans. Shahid Kapoor, who played the character of Kabir Singh, was loved a lot by the audiences, although there was a section that had certain issues with the character itself. Even the character of Preeti played by Kiara Advani received immense love from the audiences and her fans. Before the film released, Kiara met Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the popular Telugu stars. Take a look at the incident when Kiara Advani met Vijay Deverakonda at an award function.

When Arjun Reddy’s Vijay Deverakonda met Kabir Singh’s Preeti

When Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shooting of Kabir Singh, a few hours later, Kiara ended up the meeting Vijay Deverakonda. The two stars met at an award event and Vijay was rewarded with Hottest Stylist award as well. The duo made headlines with their pictures and they went viral on the internet. He captioned their selfie as "Arjun sends you love Preethi @kiaraaliaadvani Can't wait to see #KabirSingh!." Later, Kiara also shared the selfie and captioned the picture as," My fangirl moment”.

At the event, Kiara made heads turn when she stepped out wearing a pink ensemble. Vijay was seen wearing golden printed pants which he paired with a black shirt and a matching overcoat. The two actors also posed for the cameras and Kiara could not contain her happiness post meeting the star. Later, the Machine actor also shared a picture with the caption: “When Preeti met Arjun”. Previously, Kiara also admitted that she was a huge fan of Vijay Deverakonda. In an interview, she had also said that Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini were so good in the original film.

