Kiara Advani Hints At A Future Collaboration With Her 'Kabir Singh' Co-star Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor won hearts of the audience with their performance in the movie Kabir Singh. The movie that was the remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy was considered as the turning point in Advani'a acting career. Kiara gained widespread popularity for her portrayal of Preeti. The actor recently sat down and discussed the possibility of renting with her co-star Shahid Kapoor for another project.

Kiara Advani talks about a possible collaboration with Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about the success of her movie Kabir Singh and the possibility of a collaboration with co-star Shahid Kapoor. Advani said the movie was a career-changing one for her in many ways, and she and the team received a massive amount of love. She recalled an incident when she had gone to promote her movie Good Newwz to a college and there were thousands of students. And the moment she walked up on stage, they all started chanting the name of her character 'Preeti'.

Taking about a possible future collaboration with Shahid Kapoor Kiara said that she would love to work again with Shahid and hopefully that would happen soon. She added that Kapoor and she had conversations but were waiting for a good script to come to them and that both she and Shahid would love to work together again.

Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in the biographical war action drama movie Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra in a double role as Vikram and his identical twin brother Vishal. The movie traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan as the male lead. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. She will also be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@shahidkapoor