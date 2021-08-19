Shershaah was recently released for the audience and met with a positive response. The movie was praised for its storyline and performance especially of the lead actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani who is basking in the success of the movie recently took to her Instagram and wrote a note addressed to Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Kiara Advani pens down a note for Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema

Kiara Advani shared a video that included all her memories from the movie Shershaah. As she shared the video, she penned down a heartfelt note addressed to Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, she played the latter on screen. Kiara wrote, "To Captain Vikram Batra, Thank you for moving us with the life you lived, and for Inspiring us with your personality and your bravery. We are all so proud to be a part of your story." She further wrote, "To Dimple, I am honoured to know you and to portray a woman so courageous and committed; thank you for sharing your personal story only because of your love for Captain Vikram Batra. Thank you for making us believe that pure and true love exist. My respect and admiration for you are boundless."

Kiara also wrote a note for Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Vikram in the movie. She wrote, "To the Shershaah of Bollywood @sidmalhotra…. where do I even begin, I am so proud of you Sid for such a Stellar performance, this film wouldn’t have been possible without you."

More about Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in the Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie also features Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year.

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram