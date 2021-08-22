Kiara Advani Seen Crying Over 'funeral' Scene In 'Shershaah'; Here's All We Know | WATCH

Kiara Advani was seen crying over a funeral scene featuring Sidharth Malhotra from her latest film, Shershaah, and the internet can't get enough! The film, which was recently released via Amazon Prime Video, sees Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, while Advani stars as Dimple Cheema, Batra's girlfriend and later fiancé. Here's what happened -

Kiara Advani's emotional video over a funeral scene from Shershaah goes viral

A recent video of Kiara Advani reacting to a scene from her film, Shershaah, has gone viral. In the video, Advani can be seen crying over Sidharth aka Vikram Batra's funeral scene. Kiara Advani, who plays Batra's fiance, met with Dimple Cheema before she took on the role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, in another interaction with an outlet, Advani spoke of her meeting with Cheema, mentioning how emotional the meeting was for her. The actress had even expressed how the meeting was important for her character in film, also adding how meeting Cheema was the best part of the prep. Advani also mentioned how meeting Cheema helped her understand her character better.

In the recent viral video, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a yellow kurti. The actress can also be seen wearing a mask while watching the scene, keeping in alignment with COVID-19 safety protocols. The viral video doesn't actually show what Advani was watching on her phone, however, the video was shared by a fanpage with the caption: Kiara Advani while watching her ending scene of the movie #Shershaah.

Kiara Advani on playing Dimple Cheema

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Kiara Advani also spoke about playing Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. She mentioned how she messaged Cheema after the film, however much she wanted to respect her privacy at the time. She also mentioned how she had met with Vikram Batra's family after the film, who allegedly told her she was exactly like Cheema.

Advani mentioned how the comment from Batra's parents brought tears to her eyes. She also spoke about how she believed that Dimple Cheema would be proud of the fact that her late fiance's story was "resonating with people". Shershaah, which has received mixed reviews from critics, traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War.

IMAGE - KIARA ADVANI INSTA