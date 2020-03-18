Kiara Advani Shares Heartfelt Note Of Italian Nurse Working Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

The Coronavirus has evidently affected the lives of various people across the globe. The ongoing pandemic has cost thousands of people their lives to date and continues to be a looming threat over the lives of people on a global scale. Amidst the confusion and paranoia are also a large number of healthcare professionals like doctors and nurses who are working round the clock to ensure patients suffering from the Coronavirus are provided with the necessary medical help.

Also read: Kiara Advani and other Bollywood divas show off their love for skirts; see pics

Now, the well-known actor Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh fame took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt letter of an Italian nurse who has been working every day amidst the Coronavirus. Kiara Advani shared an Italian nurse's open letter and expressed that everyone better do their parts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and flatten its curve. Check out Kiara Advani's tweet below -

An Italian nurse's heartbreaking note

We all better do our part 🙏🏼❤️ #Coronafighters pic.twitter.com/qEwQU8bxI7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 17, 2020

Also read: As Kiara Advani's leafy photoshoot continues to make headlines, here's her net worth

Italy is one of the most vulnerable countries to Coronavirus as over 31 thousand positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. In her note, the Italian nurse stated that she and a lot of her colleagues have been psychologically tired due to working situations. She expressed furthermore that even though her working conditions are not healthy in any manner, she and all of her co-workers will continue to keep coming to work as it is the need of the day for various people who are affected by Coronavirus.

Also read: Kiara Advani and the female co-stars the actor shared screen space with

In conclusion, the Italian nurse asked people reading her note to stay at home in order to protect the people who have weaker immune systems. She noted that young people are not immune to the virus and can transmit it to someone else. The Italian nurse ended her note by stating that she is doing her part every day and urged everyone to do the same.

Also read: What did Kiara Advani do after the ‘leaf picture’ went up? 'Guilty' actor answers; Watch

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have something in common; Read details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.