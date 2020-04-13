Kiara Advani's Workout Video Will Make Fans Want To Workout At Home

The Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani is firmly establishing a strong foot in Bollywood by delivering some impressive blockbusters. Kiara's Bollywood debut might have crashed at the box office, however, post her supporting role in the sports biopic, MS Dhoni, she has successfully garnered popularity in the industry. Apart from being an impeccable artist, the Guilty actor is also quite active on social media.

Kiara Advani has earned over 11.6 million followers on Instagram. Her feed not only inspires fans' fashion and styling buds but also motivates their workout and fitness regime. Take a look at one of Kiara Advani's motivational workout videos that will make the fans want to workout at home during the quarantine.

In the recent past, Kiara Advani uploaded an Instagram video of her working out in her home gym. She started her regime with quick cardio, followed by squats and some dumble exercise. In the video, Kiara Advani is also seen doing abs workout. The Good Newwz star captioned the video as 'Keeping up with @sohfitofficial 💪🏼 #Repost @sohfitofficial with @get_repost ・・・Nothing like some competition to get the adrenaline going. Great work getting through today @kiaraaliaadvani!' Check out the Instagram video -

Check out Kiara Advani's more workout videos -

