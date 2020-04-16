Kiku Sharda Feels Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Did Not Get A Proper Release; Read More

Actor and Comedian Kiku Sharda feels bad that Angrezi Medium, which marked Irrfan Khan's comeback film, did not get a proper run at the Box Office as the theatres were shut down in the wake of the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The movie later had a digital release. Talking to a news agency, Sharda said that it is crazy and really sad and wished that the film would have released a little earlier or a little later.

He revealed that the film was taken down just one day after the release and added that it was a beautiful film. Kiku Sharda said that Irrfan Khan has not done a film in a long time due to his health conditions.

Kiku Sharda revealed that the response of the people who have seen the film is great and that people reached out to him on social media platforms to praise the film. He talked about how everyone is talking about the casting choice and every character is being praised.

People really appreciated the chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium. Talking about the positivity of the film, Sharda added that it is a beautiful father-daughter story.

Revealing his reasons for signing up the film, Kiku said that Irrfan Khan was the reason he agreed to do it. Even though he knew his character was brief, Sharda said that Irrfan was the selling item. He said that getting to share screen space with Khan was enough for him. He also added how he has loved and adored Irrfan Khan's work and that it was an honour for him to work with Irrfan.

Apart from Kiku Sharda and Irrfan Khan, Argrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranvir Shorey. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film revolves around a mithai shop owner named Champak, who is a single father and is set to fulfil his daughter's desire to study abroad. Certain misadventures lead his family on a quest that renews their bonds and relationships.

