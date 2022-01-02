Kili Paul's Latest Video Lip-syncing Ranbir's 'Channa Mereya' Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Kili Paul from Tanzania has been the talk of the town for a few days now after he posted a video of himself lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor's hit number Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The video soon went viral on Instagram and several netizens were in awe of it. Apart from just lip-syncing, Paul put on a performance for his followers as he showcased intense emotion while singing the emotional number.

Kili Paul lip-syncs Ranbir Kapoor's hit number Channa Mereya

Channa Mereya is part of the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which had Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan take on pivotal roles. The number was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and was composed by Pritam, while it was melodiously crooned by Arijit Singh. The video that went viral featured Kili Paul looking visibly upset, as he lip-synced Ranbir Kapoor's hit number. His expressions and feelings were conveyed perfectly through the short clip and the song and Kili Paul won netizens' hearts with the video. After he lip-synced the song for a while, he also stood up and performed the hook step from the number exactly like Ranbir Kapoor did.

Watch the clip of Kili Paul lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya

Fans and followers from across the globe were in awe of the youngster and headed to the comments section to express their love to him after he uploaded the video. Calling him 'great' and their 'favourite', several netizens hailed Kili Paul for his expressions and dance steps. A fan wrote, "very nice bro", while others flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons. A netizen commented that he 'nailed it' and also wrote that he 'deserves a chance in Bollywood' after the video surfaced online. A fan also requested Paul to sing a Hindi song in his won voice instead of lip-syncing, as they wanted to know how he sounds. Paul mentioned in his caption that he could not find Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram handle and requested his followers to tag him, and replying to this, a user hinted at the rumoured relationship between the actor and Alia Bhatt and hilariously wrote, "Tag Alia Bhatt if you can't find Ranbir."

