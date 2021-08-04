Kim Sharma Celebrates 25 Years Of Rumoured Beau Leander Paes' Olympic Win

Actor Kim Sharma has been making to the headlines recently after she was spotted holidaying with her rumoured boyfriend and sportsperson Leander Paes. From vacationing in Goa together to strolling on the streets hand in hand, the couple has left the gossip mills running. Recently, Kim took to her Instagram stories and dedicated a post for Leander.

Kim Sharma congratulates Leander Paes for 25 years of winning bronze at the Olympics

Leander Paes completed 25 years since he won a bronze medal in tennis at the Olympics. Sharing a throwback picture of Leander, Kim wrote: "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman." The ace athlete also celebrated the special occasion with a post on Instagram. Paes became the first and only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis on this day exactly 25 years ago in the Atlanta Games. This was the tennis icon's second appearance in Olympics. He had made his debut in the 1992 edition that was held in Barcelona. However, he had a forgettable outing as was knocked out in the first round of the men's singles event.

Meanwhile, Kim and Leander were photographed in the city while strolling with their pet dog. Pictures and videos of the two together have gone viral on social media. Manav Manglani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#LeanderPaes #KimSharma clicked out for a walk with their pet dog #sunday.” Last month, a restaurant bar in Goa sparked rumours of Kim and Leander dating by sharing a picture of them enjoying a meal together. . Another photo showed him hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Later, she shared a picture on Instagram, which appeared to have been taken the same day, and credited ‘Mr. P’ for it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla. Along with her, despite being an amazing athlete, Leander too tried his luck in films like Rajdhani Express in 2013. He and his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi will be the subjects of a Zee5 series directed by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

IMAGE: pousadabythebeachgoa/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.