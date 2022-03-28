Kim Sharma Celebrates Loved-filled Anniversary With Beau Leander Paes In Romantic Post

Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel diaries. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes have become a major topic of discussion. Although initially, the two were keen on keeping their love life away from the limelight, just months ago, Kim Sharma took to social media to make their relationship Insta-official.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes celebrate 1st dating anniversary

Now, their latest post has surely piqued the interest of their followers. On Monday, March 28, the couple is celebrating their first dating anniversary together. To mark the special occasion, Kim Sharma shared a series of love-filled photos alongside beau Leander Paes via Instagram. In one photo, the duo can be seen relishing delicious delicacies, another sees Paes planting a sweet kiss on Kim Sharma's forehead. While sharing the photo, Sharma wrote, "Happy anniversary Charles 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings . Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich," Take a look at it here:

Previously, on the occasion of New Year, Kim Sharma penned a sweet note for Paes as she thanked him for the love that he's showered on her. Sharma wrote, "Walking into #2022 like. Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love." Take a look at it here:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbatein. She is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

