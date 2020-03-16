Kirti Kulhari Reminisces Time Spent At Grandmother's House In Rajasthan

Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in Jagan Sakthi's Mission Mangal, recently visited her hometown in Rajasthan. The actor was in Jaipur for her cousin's wedding. After attending the extravagant wedding in Jaipur, Kirti Kulhari visited her paternal and maternal home. The actor opened up about her childhood memories associated with her Rajasthan and much more in an interview. Here is all you need to know.

Kirti Kulhari reminisces time spend at Nani's house in childhood

Kirti Kulhari in an interview with an online portal revealed that she used to live with her family in Rajasthan till her secondary school. During her summer vacation, the actor used to visit her Naani's place in a small village in Rajasthan. All through her summer vacation, the actor used to roam around the village with her cousins and used to eat delicious food cooked on a chulha.

In the interview published on an online portal, the actor revealed that she cherishes those childhood memories to date. According to Kirti Kulhari, village life prepared her for the future and give her a new perspective, which also keeps her grounded. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kirti Kulhari has plenty of films in her kitty.

The actor will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead, is reported to be the official remake of Hollywood movie of the same name. Besides the upcomer, the actor will be seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime series' Four More Shots Please.

