Kirti Kulhari's Ethnic Outfits Can Inspire Your Indian Wardrobe, See Pics

Kirti Kulhari is currently working on her next film which is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. Kirti has established herself well in Bollywood. From Uri to Mission Mangal, the actor has made her mark. Check out Kirti Kulhari's best Indian attires to take inspiration from.

Kirti Kulhari's Filmfare 2020's saree

While walking for the Filmfare 2020 red carpet, Kirti Kulhari stunned in a simple yet elegant saree. She wore a plain orange saree which had a netted pallu.

Kulhari paired the saree with a dark orange-red blouse. For accessories, she opted for heavy earrings and a big tinted finger-ring.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari gear up for 'The Girl On The Train'

Kirti Kulhari's floral lehenga

Posing for a fashion magazine, Kirti Kulhari posed in floral print lehenga. The blouse was embedded with red and pink flowers. Furthermore, she went for Kolhapuri chappals to go with her outfit.

Also Read | Bard of Blood: SRK added a touch of romance, reveals Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari's printed design lehenga

In this picture post, the Mission Mangal actor is seen in a thin strap blouse with a sweetheart neckline. The lehenga and blouse had similar and complementing design prints. The dupatta and her huge nose ring played a key role in her whole Indian look.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari to play cop in 'The Girl on the Train'

Kirti Kulhari's golden saree

While on Mission Mangal's promotional tour, Kirti Kulhari appeared in a golden khaki saree. She paired it with a similar coloured silk blouse. Also, you can't miss the Pink actor's stylish jewellery.

Also Read | Top Simran Kaur Mundi's films: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Best Of Luck' and more

Kirti Kulhari's Indo - Western outfit

Check out Kirti's another Mission Mangal's promotional outfit. The Indo - Western outfit was a combination of a two-piece suit in an Indian design print. The blue suit had ankle-length pants. The Blackmail actor's designer earrings took away the whole show.

Image Source - Kirti Kulhari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.