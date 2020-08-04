Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 15 Facts That You Must Know About The Legendary Singer

Fans are celebrating Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary on August 4. The legendary singer was born in 1929 and was also an actor, music director, lyricist, writer, director, producer and screenwriter. Some of his legendary songs are - Yeh Shaam Mastani, Saagar Kinare, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and many more. Apart from Hindi, Kishore Kumar also sang songs in many different languages. To commemorate his memory on his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some interesting facts about Kishore Kumar and his life:

1. Kishore Kumar converted to Islam

Kishore Kumar was born in a Brahmin family but to get married to Madhubala, Kishore Kumar converted to Islam. His new name was Karim Abdul.

2. Kishore Kumar got married 4 times

Kishore Kumar got married four times. His first wife was Ruma Guha Thakurta and then he married Madhubala. After that, he married Yogeeta Bali and then Leena Chandavarkar.

3. Kishore Kumar sang a song inspired by his debt

Paanch Rupaiyya Barah Ana is a song about the ₹5.75 debt that he owed to his Indore college canteen owner.

4. The singer was paranoid about payment

Many reports state that Kishore Kumar was very paranoid about his payment and used to make all his producers pay in advance before he acted or sung a song.

5. The popular singer was an introvert

Many reports by popular portals describe Kishore Kumar as an introvert. He was often seen talking to trees and was always alone.

6. The sign 'Beware of Kishore'

The singer once put a sign that said 'Beware of Kishore' outside his house.

7. Dual voice

The singer once sang in both male and female voices for a film. The film was Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe.

8. The Bappi Lahiri-Kishore Kumar connection

Bappi Lahiri is Kishore Kumar's nephew. Bappi Lahiri refers to the late singer as Kishore mama.

9. Singing for free

It is a well-known fact that Kishore Kumar never sang for free but there were two exceptions to this. This included movies that were produced by Rajesh Khanna and Danny Denzongpa.

10. National Emergency

During the National Emergency, the singer was asked to sing by Sanjay Gandhi but he refused to. After that, his songs were banned to be played on the radio for the remainder of the emergency.

11. Kishore Kumar's dad was a lawyer

The singer's father was Kunjalal Ganguly (Gangopadhyay), who was a lawyer, and his mother was a homemaker.

12. His first appearance in a movie

Kishore Kumar's debut movie appearance was in Shikari (1946). His brother played the lead role in the movie.

13. Kishore Kumar once stopped singing for Amitabh Bachchan

Kishore Kumar stopped singing for Amitabh Bachchan in 1981 after the actor refused to appear in a film he was producing.

14. Truce with Amitabh Bachchan

A while later, Kishore Kumar called a truce and sung a solo song in Shahenshah for Amitabh Bachchan

15. He has two sons

Kishore Kumar has two sons - Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar. They are both playback singers and music composers.

