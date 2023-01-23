KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Groom's Mother & Other Guests Arrive At The Venue

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot on January 23. Guests have started arriving at the couple's wedding venue - Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The first ones to arrive at the venue were Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and Ritik Bhasin.

Ritik Bhasin and Krishna Shroff, who arrived separately could be seen sporting ethnic outfits. Krishna Shroff could be seen donning a beautiful maang tika as she was clicked arriving at the venue in her car.

KL Rahul's mother Rajeshwari Lokesh was also pictured arriving at the venue. She could be seen sporting gajra and bindi in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding festivities began on January 21. The couple had a starry sangeet night at the Khandala farmhouse on January 22.

A video from the event is going viral on social media. Loud music and a decked-up house were the highlights of the sangeet ceremony.

Although there has not been a formal invite to the media, arrangements have been made for the paparazzi present at the event.

Check out the picture below:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Athiya's birthday in 2021. Ever since they were spotted together on many occasions. Athiya reportedly accompanied Rahul on many of his matches across the globe.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul attended the screening of Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Athiya Shetty.