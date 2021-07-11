KL Rahul Bonds With Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya's Brother; Suniel Shetty Has Sweet Reaction

Reports of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s alleged romance has been going on for some time now, but the actress is not the only Shetty the cricketer has been bonding with. Even Athiya’s brother Ahan and father Suniel Shetty seem to be close to the sportsman. This was evident with the Team India star and Ahan bonding recently, and Shetty Sr showering his love on the duo.

Kl Rahul bonds with Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan, Suniel loves it

Suniel Shetty recently shared a video of KL Rahul and Ahan running in the field along with a dog. The veteran was overwhelmed with the sight and called them his ‘love’ and strength.’ The post received love from numerous celebrities like Sonu Sood.

A few hours later, KL himself posted a snap of his ‘happy vibes’ with Ahan as they twinned in casual black outfits while stepping out on the streets.

Ahan is making his Bollywood debut with the movie Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria. The movie is the official remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The movie, being directed by Milan Luthria love story, is gearing up for release on September 24 this year.

KL Rahul is currently in England for the five-match Test series and it is likely has Ahan joined him in Europe. It is not clear if Athiya too is a part of the trip or the one who recorded the video and pictures.

While reports of KL Rahul and Athiya’s alleged affair have been a part of the gossip mills for long, courtesy pictures together and social media PDA, the duo recently collaborated for the first time. The rumoured couple starring in an eyewear brand advertisement has created excitement among their fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.