Koena Mitra Comes Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut, Alleges That There Is 'Goondagardi'

Koena Mitra was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 where the audience enjoyed her fearless attitude. The actor-model is known to have outspoken views that she puts forward in a blunt manner. While speaking to a news portal about the recent claims made by Kangana Ranaut about the film industry, Koena Mitra spoke her heart out revealing that there is favouritism and 'groupism' in the industry.

Koena Mitra agrees with Kangana Ranaut

Koena started off by stating that she agrees with Kangana Ranaut completely. She blamed the entertainment industry furthermore for being exclusive for certain people and blind-sighted towards others. According to Koena, there is too much 'Goondagiri' in the industry and there is definitely favouritism and groupism which keeps artists away from raising their voice as they get shut down.

The actor went on to state furthermore that many actors do not speak up as they try to become followers of the influential people in the industry. She described the followers of bullies in the industry to be cowards and deemed them to be the biggest problem, suggesting that the industry will be better off without them.

Koena Mitra went on to state furthermore that many people in the industry fear failure, struggles, getting thrown out of the industry and wish to get overnight success which forces them to become followers of the Bollywood 'Mafia'. But, Koena believes that no one should bow down to anyone and no one has the license to decide anybody's fate. She repeatedly used the term 'Goondas/Mafias' in her interview stating that these people have become accustomed to hearing terms like 'Sirji' and 'Bhai' from everyone which makes them feel like they're superior.

Earlier, Mitra had come forward and shared that there might be something amiss in the quest for justice in the Sushant Rajput case. She suspects there is some pressure on the family, or either fear or stress. But as an outsider, Koena feels that there was foul play around Sushant's death. Koena has given a number of interviews to various portals after the sudden demise of Sushant.

