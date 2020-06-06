'Koki Presents Sasti Monjulika': Kartik Aaryan's Latest Episode Features His Sister; Watch

Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a video where he thanked Ram Gopal Verma, Ramsay Brothers, and other horror-movie/show makers who have helped shape the society. Thanking their efforts, Kartik touched upon a news piece from Orissa where the Gram Panchayat hired a sari-clad woman with chalk-white skin for lockdown violators.

In addition, Kartik Kartik said we have also prepared something similar for Juhu Scheme (area in Mumbai) and calls his sister Kinchuk who comes dressed in white with the face covered with hair. But Kartik isn't very impressed with her look. When she comes back in her natural avatar, Kartik says, 'Perfect! You now look like a ghost.' Listening to this, Kartik's sister cribs and goes complaining to her mother that she doesn't want to work with Kartik.

Kartik concludes the video by saying, "I hate nepotism'. Watch the hilarious video below —

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was slated to be released on July 31 this year, but with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the new dates haven't been announced. The film's tagline says, "The Haunting Comedy Returns". Co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Anees Bazmi is attached to direct. The script has been penned by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.



"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".

