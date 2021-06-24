Konkona Sen Sharma Shared A Glimpse Of Her 'Mosquito Net Mornings'; See The Picture!

Wake Up Sid actress Konkona Sen Sharma took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek into her mornings featuring her son, Haroon Shorey. Last seen in Geeli Puchi from Ajeeb Daastaans, the actress shares several moments from her private life on her social media. Check out Konkona's latest Instagram post and how the fans reacted to it.

Konkona's 'Mosquito net mornings'

The National award-winning actress took to her Instagram to share a small glimpse into her morning. In the picture uploaded on her Instagram, the actress's son, Haroon Shorey, appeared to have been sleeping soundly in the Mosquito repellent net. She simply captioned the post writing, 'Mosquito net mornings'.

Netizens' reaction to Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram post

TVF Tripling actor Amol Parashar had a hilarious reaction to Konkona's photo commenting 'Internet nights'. The rest of the comments under the post were spammed by heart and smiley emojis by the fans. Some complimented the aesthetics of the picture and the beautiful frame of the net.

Pic Credit: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram

A look at Konkona Sen Sharma's photos and videos

Enjoying a following of over 300k followers, the actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, her Geeli Puchi from Ajeeb Daastaans with Aditi Rao Hydari was met with much critical acclamation and the actress posted several selfies with her co-star on her Instagram. Recently, she took to her social media to announce getting the jab of vaccine and also urged her followers to register for the vaccine as soon as possible.

More on Konkona Sen Sharma's movies

Appearing in Arthouse Indie films, the actress has also bagged some of the biggest commercially successful movies at the box office. One of her most critically acclaimed commercial movies was Laaga Chunari Mein Daag in 2007. After taking up acting roles as a child actress, the actress finally debuted as an adult in her mother Aparna Sen's Bengali movie Ek Je Aachhe Kanya which bagged her a National Film Award for Best actress. Konkona Sen Sharma's movies such as Omkara, Life in a... Metro, Goynar Baksho, and Lipstick Under My Burkha contributed to her success.

IMAGE- KONKONA SEN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.